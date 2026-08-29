UPDATE: Crash at Admiral/Olga, no serious injuries

(Reader photos)

6:59 PM: Thanks for the texted photos. SPD and SFD have responded to a crash at Admiral/Olga.

One person is reported hurt and a private ambulance was called rather than an SFD medic unit, so injuries are apparently not major; we’re following up with SFD. An SDOT incident-response team was also summoned, to clean up a fluid spill. Avoid the area for a while.

7:48 PM: SFD’s David Cuerpo tells WSB, “Crews responded to reports of a collision involving two vehicles. They treated a 51-year-old man who was in stable condition. He did not require transportation to a hospital and was left on scene with Seattle Police.”