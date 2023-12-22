WEST SEATTLE FRIDAY: 17 notes!

(Hints of Vashon through the fog – photographed by Robert Kosara)

As we get ready to head into a long holiday weekend, here’s what’s happening, from listings in the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:

DROP OFF HOMEMADE COOKIES: Baking cookies for The Christmas People? Today’s the first of three days you can drop off your cookie donations – West Seattle Coworking (9010 35th SW; WSB sponsor), 10 am-5 pm.

FINAL DAY & OPEN PLAY: This is the last day of operations for Outer Space Seattle (2820 Alki SW), offering open play 10 am=8 pm.

FREE HOT LUNCH: All welcome, 11:30 am-12:30 pm at The Junction Church (4157 California SW).

LIVE MUSIC AT THRIFTWAY: Live holiday music at West Seattle Thriftway (4201 SW Morgan; WSB sponsor) with Alex Baird, 12-3 pm, and Gary Benson, 3:30-5:30 pm.

SCRABBLE CLUB: Play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café inside the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room and wine bar on the north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) is open 1 pm-8 pm.

SANTA AT WEST SEATTLE THRIFTWAY: Santa Claus’s traditional pre-Christmas visits to West Seattle Thriftway (4201 SW Morgan; WSB sponsor) continue 2-5 pm today.

PARTY AT LAUREN’S JEWELRY: 3-6 pm, have some snacks and bubbly with your shopping at Lauren’s Jewelry (WSB sponsor) in Westwood Village (2600 SW Barton).

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room/wine bar open – wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Try the fall-release red wines, and stock up for Christmas/New Year’s!

ASTRA LUMINA: Celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus continues tonight, 5 pm. Timed tickets and pricing info here.

THE SOUNDTRACK OF RESILIENCE: Fundraising concert to raise money for making an album – pianist Edelmar Obenza, plus cellist and soprano. 7 pm at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill) – details in our calendar listing.

HONEYVILLE RASCALS: Performing live at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm.

SHOWCASE AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

CHRISTMAS JAZZ CABARET: At Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds):

Friday, December 22, 7:00 to 9:00 pm Don your festive attire and celebrate the season with a musical evening of singing and dancing! Alki UCC Music Director Stephan Anthony Rawson is the evening’s MC. In addition to his many other talents and accomplishments, Stephen has served as piano coach/music assistant for Jennifer Hudson. Raffle tickets for fun prizes benefit the ministry of Alki UCC. Financial donations also accepted to benefit our local food banks.

HOLIDAY SOUND BATH: 7:30 pm at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), $45.

‘SNOWED IN’ SOLD OUT: ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) says the rest of its holiday show’s run is sold out!

DJ NIGHT AT REVELRY ROOM: Music 9 pm-1 am on Fridays! Tonight’s DJ: Lady Coco. (4547 California SW)

