HOLIDAY GIVING: Baking cookies? Add extras for The Christmas People

Many opportunities to give this holiday season – but usually just one asking for homemade Christmas cookies! The Christmas People just sent the announcement asking for cookies again this year; we’re sharing it so bakers can plan ahead:

The Christmas People are once again asking for home-baked cookies for distribution to homeless and other marginalized people in our midst.

Home baked cookies may be brought to West Seattle Coworking, 9030 35th Ave SW, Friday, Dec. 22 and Saturday, Dec. 23 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 24 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Cookies may also be dropped off at Artisan Community Kitchen, 10836 E. Marginal Way, S, Tukwila 98168 during the same hours as above.

The Christmas People also need volunteers for food prep and delivery to shelters. Contact Rev. Fred Hutchinson, cofounder, at 206-719-4979 or pialley@jps.net.