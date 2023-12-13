WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen green Accord; package theft on video

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

STOLEN GREEN ACCORD: From Ann:

1997 Honda Accord, License 705HYN. Stolen between Tues night 12/12/23 at 6:35 pm (estimated time returned home from a dog walk) and 705am Wed 12/13/23 (when I went outside today)

Vehicle description: Dark green with light-gray seats. Significant damage to driver’s-side front wheel well, also scratches on truck and back bumper.

Vehicle contents: two large car seats in the back

A CLUB was on the vehicle. (This Club was purchased June 2019 after the Honda was stolen in early May and recovered 2 weeks later; at that time I was using an old Club)

SPD Incident #23-357538. If found – or seen, please call 911