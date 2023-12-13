West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen green Accord; package theft on video

December 13, 2023 11:38 am
Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

STOLEN GREEN ACCORD: From Ann:

1997 Honda Accord, License 705HYN. Stolen between Tues night 12/12/23 at 6:35 pm (estimated time returned home from a dog walk) and 705am Wed 12/13/23 (when I went outside today)

Vehicle description: Dark green with light-gray seats. Significant damage to driver’s-side front wheel well, also scratches on truck and back bumper.

Vehicle contents: two large car seats in the back

A CLUB was on the vehicle. (This Club was purchased June 2019 after the Honda was stolen in early May and recovered 2 weeks later; at that time I was using an old Club)

SPD Incident #23-357538. If found – or seen, please call 911

PACKAGE THIEF: Another one recorded on video.

Ryan sent the clip and says this happened near California/Manning. Here’s a tracking number pending a final incident number: #T23027709.

3 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen green Accord; package theft on video"

  • Nantucket4 December 13, 2023 (5:44 pm)
    It would be helpful to know where that car was stolen from.  How were they able to steal it with a club on the steering wheel?  It would be good to know more.. sorry that happened.Geez, obviously with car seats you think someone would recognize you have children and not make your life even harder

    • Byron James December 13, 2023 (7:28 pm)
      Car thieves don’t care who they steal from. If they cared they wouldn’t be car thieves.

    • WSB December 14, 2023 (3:57 am)
      Near Westwood Village.

