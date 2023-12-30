West Seattle, Washington

30 Saturday

48℉

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Shooting in North Delridge

December 30, 2023 12:17 am
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   Crime | Delridge | West Seattle news | West Seattle police

12:17 AM: Police are investigatng a reported shooting at Delridge/Findlay. One man is reported wounded, “shot in the back” per SFD dispatch. No suspect description yet except “male in a red shirt.” Updates to come.

12:26 AM: Police believe the shooting happened in front of the Shell station (which is closed for the night); they told dispatch they’ve found a casing. They’re also closing Delridge Way at the scene.

12:34 AM: The victim, a 20-year-old man, is being taken to Harborview by SFD medics. Police, meantime, now believe they’re looking for two suspects; a K-9 team is helping search.

12:47 AM: If you live in the area, you’ll hear police PA announcements and siren “chirping,” which is meant as a warning to possibly hiding suspect(s) that they’re nearby with a dog.

1:34 AM: So far, no success. Meantime, the street is open again.

Share This

2 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Shooting in North Delridge"

  • Brett December 30, 2023 (12:55 am)
    Reply

    Police are thoroughly searching the construction site on 25th and Brandon with the K-9 unit. I awoke to the dog barking. 

    • WSB December 30, 2023 (1:34 am)
      Reply

      They mentioned that. No luck, but that’s where the K-9 trail led them at some point.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.