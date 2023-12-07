WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Hit-run damage; ‘recycling’ package thief

Two reader reports in West Seattle Crime Watch:

HIT-RUN: This happened to Raymond‘s car north of The Junction:

My car was involved in a hit-and-run while it was parked overnight in front of my house on SW Dakota St. across from Holy Rosary playground. I found a mirror cover for a white early 2000s Acura TL on my windshield. I imagine their car sustained right front end damage and is now missing half of the mirror on the passenger side.

Police report # is 23-349497.

‘RECYCLING’ PACKAGE THIRF: Merrilee‘s porch camera caught this:

We had a package stolen from our porch (Monday). The thief pulled up in front of our house, posed as a delivery person, wearing an orange vest, and had a box. When they got to our porch they swapped an empty box for our package. The empty box they left was for a person a couple blocks away. It seems that they are recycling the stolen boxes and leaving them at the next house. We were home and didn’t realize we had a delivery.