WEST SEATTLE ART: Jamie Kinney’s first photo show

Next time you go to Bakery Nouveau in The Junction, take a look at the walls as well as at the cases full of treats. You’ll see photos by Jamie Kinney, a West Seattle photographer who has contributed many images to WSB over the years. (That’s Jamie, above, in a photo taken at Don Armeni Boat Ramp by his son Owen Kinney.) We asked him for one of his favorites; he sent this owl-in-cherry-blossoms image published here last year.

The Bakery Nouveau exhibition is Jamie’s first photo show; the framed prints on display are available for purchase (there’s a QR code next to each one), and he’s also selling photo calendars via his website. Next year, Jamie plans to start offering workshops in the field – his first one will be a wildlife-photography workshop in British Columbia in July. (Registration information will appear on his website soon.)