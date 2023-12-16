SUNDAY: West Seattle Runner’s Christmas Light Run

(WSB photo) (WSB photo – 2022’s Christmas Light Run participants. Will you be in this year’s photo?)

One more Christmas-lights note … tomorrow’s the night you can join West Seattle neighbors and friends on a casual run to go see some brightly lit West Seattle homes: West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) presents its annual Christmas Light Run! Gather at the shop (2743 California SW) by 5 pm Sunday (December 17). If you haven’t already seen it in our Event Calendar and Holiday Guide, here’s what it’s all about: