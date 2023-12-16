SUNDAY: West Seattle Runner’s Christmas Light Run

(WSB photo)(WSB photo – 2022’s Christmas Light Run participants. Will you be in this year’s photo?)
One more Christmas-lights note … tomorrow’s the night you can join West Seattle neighbors and friends on a casual run to go see some brightly lit West Seattle homes: West Seattle Runner (WSB sponsor) presents its annual Christmas Light Run! Gather at the shop (2743 California SW) by 5 pm Sunday (December 17). If you haven’t already seen it in our Event Calendar and Holiday Guide, here’s what it’s all about:
Come for our fun annual tradition! We will map out a 2.5-to 3=mile route that is lit! Wear your reflective gear, head lamps, strands of lights, and festive gear!! Elves, Santas, dogs, kids, walkers and runners welcome. This is an easypaced group run to look at the festive lights. We will gather at the shop afterward for nog, cider, hot chocolate, and cookies. We are hoping someone will lead carols this year finally? We look forward to seeing you. Merry Merry!
