Police searching for driver after West Marginal Way crash

Police are looking for an injured driver who walked away after crashing on West Marginal Way near Andover [map]. The man is described as white, about 6′, 230 pounds, gray sweatshirt, and jeans, seen walking southbound on 16th. Blood in the car suggests his head may have hit the windshield, police reported, and they’ve found a “long gun” in the car. Also, police have told dispatch that there’s a considerable “debris field” from the crash, including barriers along the bike lane, with fluid going into the drain, and SDOT is apparently going to be delayed in getting there to help with cleanup because of an incident elsewhere in the city.