Memorial service Thursday for Robert E. Bruck, 1932-2023

Family and friends will gather Thursday to remember Bob Bruck. Here’s the remembrance that’s being shared with the community:

Born July 20, 1932, Robert Eugene Bruck died in his sleep on December 11, 2023.

Born in Spokane and raised in West Seattle, Bob was an apprentice cabinet maker and avid golf player. After serving in the Navy during the Korean War, Bob attended Seattle University on a golf scholarship. His 1957 team was inducted into SU’s hall of fame in 2014. He lived his dream life: a house and membership at Sahalee Country Club. Bob kept to his values (simplicity, serenity, and sincerity) through a career in computers, starting at General Electric and later at People’s Bank. He played a key role in the early ATM project, “The Exchange.” Father, stepfather, and grandfather, Bob is survived by Vicky, his wife of 46 years and his caregiver since a diagnosis with Parkinson’s.

A graveside memorial service will take place at Seattle’s Evergreen Washelli at 2 pm Thursday, December 21. Enter on 125th across from Lowe’s and stay to the left. There will be a tent after a short walk over grass and stones. No reception planned.