HOLIDAY GIVING: Update from The Christmas People, including a volunteer request

From The Christmas People, who are collecting homemade cookies through tomorrow, an update and a request:

We need a volunteer to help collect cookies on Sunday, December 24 at West Seattle Coworking, 9030 35th Ave SW, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The volunteer who was scheduled continues to be stuck at Iceland Airport due to a volcano eruption.

Home-baked Cookie response has been amazing. Residents of West Seattle have been incredibly generous. First day collection on Friday yielded over 3,000 cookies. Cookies are distributed to 10 shelters in King County area.

This week we have distributed more than 2000 lbs. of dry, staple supplies to 8 shelters. Saturday, Sunday, Monday we will deliver 1750 snacks, lunches, and dinners to 6 shelters.

To volunteer please call Rev. Fred Hutchinson, Christmas People Co-founder, at 206-719-4979 or email pialley@jps.net. This is our 25th year. We are are a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit.