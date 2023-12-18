HOLIDAY BIZNOTE: Discount trees

Still need a Christmas tree but missed Holy Rosary‘s half-price sale on Saturday? They’re closed for the season now (as is Trees by the Sea on Alki) but a few other places still have trees, including West Seattle Nursery (California/Brandon), which just sent word that they’ve cut prices on their trees by 30 percent. We’ve been keeping the tree-lot list updated in our Holiday Guide all season, so we’ll be checking on other sellers’ status later in the week.