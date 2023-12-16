West Seattle, Washington

16 Saturday

No Christmas tree yet? Two things to know

December 16, 2023 3:35 am
If you’re planning to tree-shop this weekend, two updates to the lot list in our West Seattle Holiday Guide:

(WSB photo, Holy Rosary lot last month)

HOLY ROSARY TREE LOT: Today (Saturday, December 16) is your last chance to shop this lot on the north side of the Holy Rosary campus (42nd SW between Dakota and Genesee):

Last day for the Holy Rosary tree lot. Still a good selection of fresh trees, wreaths, garland, and Hope Lutheran’s poinsettias. Opens 9 AM and closes when all items have sold. Stop on in and support the West Seattle Food Bank by bringing 5 cans of food and getting $5 off.

A portion of the lot’s proceeds go to nonprofits including WSFB.

TREES BY THE SEA: The tree lot on Alki sold out earlier this week and is now closed for the season.

