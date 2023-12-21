Got Washington State Ferries questions? Online community meetings planned next month

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Announced today by Washington State Ferries:

ach year we host two rounds of public meetings to engage and inform those we serve. In January, we are holding two virtual community meetings to offer both midday and evening meeting options. Each meeting will focus on systemwide topics like route service, ferry-system electrification, and the latest from recruitment and workforce development. The remainder of the meetings will be devoted to answering questions from participants.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to provide written public comment during the meeting or beforehand by emailing our Communications team (WSFComms@wsdot.wa.gov).

Register to attend a virtual meeting:

Wednesday, January 17 at 12:30 p.m.

Thursday, January 18 at 6 p.m.