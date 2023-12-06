COUNTDOWN: Three nights until West Seattle Junction tree lighting, night market, and GLOWS

Whatever the weather, Saturday (December 9) is the biggest night on the West Seattle Junction Association‘s Hometown Holidays calendar – with the tree lighting, night market, and Glorious Lights of West Seattle (GLOWS) festival, including a light-costume contest and projected-art display. SW Alaska will be closed between California and 42nd. Here’s the schedule of what’s happening when:

4:00: Festival begins. Host Marco Collins introduction. Night Market and Beer & Wine Garden are open. 4:00-5:00: Costume contestants walk through tunnel of lights 4:05: Endolyne Children’s Choir performance 4:30: School of Rock performance 5:30: Light Costume Contest on Stage* (here’s how the contest works) 6:00: The West Seattle All-Star Jazz Ensemble – led by Jay Cates & Andrew Joslyn 7:00: Menashe Public Address & Tree Lighting 7:15: West Seattle GLOWS Art Presentation 8:00: Close of event