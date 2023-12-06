West Seattle, Washington

COUNTDOWN: Three nights until West Seattle Junction tree lighting, night market, and GLOWS

December 6, 2023 8:55 pm
 |   Holidays | West Seattle news

Whatever the weather, Saturday (December 9) is the biggest night on the West Seattle Junction Association‘s Hometown Holidays calendar – with the tree lighting, night market, and Glorious Lights of West Seattle (GLOWS) festival, including a light-costume contest and projected-art display. SW Alaska will be closed between California and 42nd. Here’s the schedule of what’s happening when:

4:00: Festival begins. Host Marco Collins introduction. Night Market and Beer & Wine Garden are open.

4:00-5:00: Costume contestants walk through tunnel of lights

4:05: Endolyne Children’s Choir performance

4:30: School of Rock performance

5:30: Light Costume Contest on Stage* (here’s how the contest works)

6:00: The West Seattle All-Star Jazz Ensemble – led by Jay Cates & Andrew Joslyn

7:00: Menashe Public Address & Tree Lighting

7:15: West Seattle GLOWS Art Presentation

8:00: Close of event

