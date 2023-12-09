West Seattle Junction tree lighting and GLOWS, concerts, school open houses, toy swap, more for your Saturday

First on our list, the holiday season’s biggest West Seattle event is tonight!

WEST SEATTLE JUNCTION TREE LIGHTING, GLOWS, NIGHT MARKET: 4-8 pm, The Junction is where you want to be. Specifically – SW Alaska between California and 41st (including the stretch seen in the “live” traffic-camera view above), where the Night Market opens at 4 (vendors listed/mapped here) and the lineup of entertainment, festivities, and GLOWS light art (both worn and shown) starts moments later. Beer/wine garden and food trucks, too. The updated schedule of events is here. See you in The Junction!

Next, the other holiday-related events:

WEST SEATTLE TOY EXCHANGE: 9 am-noon, a chance to swap (and/or donate) gently used toys at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse (9131 California SW). Details here.

‘WINTER WANDER’ SCAVENGER HUNT: Last full day of this West Seattle scavenger hunt, which continues through Sunday, but it’s not too late to register and participate! Go here for info and registration.

SANTA AT JOHN L. SCOTT WEST SEATTLE: People and pets are invited for DIY Santa photos, 11 am-2 pm. (4445 California SW)

HOLIDAY PET PHOTO BOOTH: From Mud Bay in Admiral (2611 California SW), “Come and get ready for the holidays with your fur babies at the West Seattle Mud Bay! We’re holding a photo booth from 12-4. This event is free and we encourage all pets to join us.”

HOLIDAY MARKET AT BOX BAR: 1-5 pm, artists offering their wares, plus the restaurant’s open. (5401 California SW)

HOLIDAY BEERFEST AND COOKIE EXCHANGE: At Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), 2-7 pm – details here.

THIRD NIGHT OF HANUKKAH: No public West Seattle events tonight; see the Holiday Guide list for what’s coming up starting tomorrow (Sunday).

ASTRA LUMINA: Celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, times and admission prices vary. Tickets and info here.

HOLIDAY SINGALONG: “Get in the holiday spirit with a singalong at the Box Bar (5401 California Ave SW) at 7 pm. No cover. 21+. Songbook and lyric sheets (here).”

BELLS OF THE SOUND: 7 pm concert with Puget Sound’s premier handbell choir at Tibbetts United Methodist Church (3940 41st SW) – “Christmas Tapestry” is this year’s theme. Ticket info here.

NORTHWEST FIRELIGHT CHORALE: 7:30 pm concert at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church (3050 California SW) – details in our calendar listing.

‘SNOWED IN’: ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) presents its holiday production, described as a “a journey of song, dance, friendship, family, and the true meaning of the holidays.” 7:30 pm. Tickets and show times/dates are here.

‘IT’S A WONDERFUL LIFE’: The radio-play edition of Twelfth Night Productions‘ beloved show continues at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), 7:30 pm – ticket info and other details on the Brown Paper Tickets website.

And here’s the non-holiday list – mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE GROUP RUN: Start your Saturday with this weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW) group run! All levels welcome. Meet at the shop by 8 am.

HEAVILY MEDITATED: Arrive by 8:50 am for community meditation at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska). Free event.

KENNEDY CATHOLIC HIGH SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: If you’re considering Kennedy Catholic High School (WSB sponsor), attend the Open House, 10 am-noon. RSVP here. (140 S. 140th, Burien)

HELP PLANT FRUIT TREES: Near High Point Pond Park, with CityFruit, 10 am-noon.

SSC GARDEN CENTER: Never too late in the year to plant – so if you’re looking for something you can add to your garden and/or planters, visit the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) Garden Center 10 am-2 pm, north side of campus (6000 16th SW).

MORNING MUSIC: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

EXPLORER WEST MIDDLE SCHOOL OPEN HOUSE: 11 am. “Whether you have a 5th-grade student thinking about next year or want to begin middle-school research early – our event features a program with faculty, current students, and families, as well as time to visit our classrooms to offer an in-depth look at our community and programs.” (10015 28th SW; WSB sponsor)

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2234 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Try the fall-release red wines!

MUAY THAI FIGHT NIGHT & BENEFIT: Doors open 2:30 pm, bouts start 3 pm – “Join us at Combat Arts Academy this Saturday for an exciting night of Muay Thai Fights hosted by Legendary Fight Promotions. It’s not just about the action; it’s also a Fight Night Fundraiser for New Beginnings, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering survivors and raising awareness about domestic violence.” Tickets here; more info in our calendar listing.

ALKI LODGE INSTALLATION OF OFFICERS: 5 pm: “Alki Masonic Lodge #152 cordially invites the West Seattle Community to the 117th Open Installation of Officers at the Alki Masonic Center, 4736-40th Ave. SW. The ceremony will begin at 5 pm with a reception following. Worshipful Master-Elect, Delton Johnson, welcomes one and all to this annual event.”

PARENTS’ NIGHT OUT: Want to have a few hours to yourself/ves tonight? Girl Scout Troop 40171 is having a Parents’ Night Out babysitting event, 5-9 pm – info here.

SOUTHALL AT EASY STREET: 6 pm at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), acoustic set from, and meet/greet with, Southall.

BURGERS & BEATS: Saturday night food and music at Revelry Room – burgers start at 6, DJs at 9. (4547 California SW, alley side)

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

‘GREAT NIGHT’: Saturday night program for young adults 18+ to hang out 7 pm-midnight, at Southwest Teen Life Center (2801 SW Thistle).

BURLESQUE: 8 pm at The Skylark – sold out but you can get on the online waitlist. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

