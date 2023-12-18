Comedy, pre-game food drive, extra shopping hours, more for your West Seattle Monday

(Pigeon Guillemot, photographed by Steve Bender at Jack Block Park)

Here’s what’s up for the rest of today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:

EXTRA SHOPPING: Some local stores that aren’t usually open on Monday will be open today, with just days left in the holiday shopping season. Among them: Lauren’s Jewelry at Westwood Village (WSB sponsor), 10 am-6 pm, and Avalon Glassworks (2914 SW Avalon Way), noon-4 pm. Anyone else? Email us – westseattleblog@gmail.com – and we’ll add you!

FOR VETERANS: If you need help filing a disability claim, the DAV offers free drop-in assistance until 1 pm. (4857 Delridge Way SW)

GET CRAFTY: 6-10 pm, Monday brings “Crafting and Creativity Night” at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW), info here.

D&D: Open D&D starts at 6:30 pm at Meeples Games (3727 California SW), all welcome, first-time players too. $5.

PRE-GAME FOOD DRIVE: West Seattle High School‘s varsity basketball teams host Newport HS tonight – girls 7 pm, boys 8:30 pm – and food donations for WSHS families in need will be collected before the games; bring nonperishable items.

COMEDY: Monthly show at Otter on the Rocks (4210 SW Admiral Way), this time with headliner Duane Goad – info and ticket link in our calendar listing.

MEDITATION ON ALKI: The Alki Dharma Community invites you to Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds) for guided meditation, discussion, and community. 7 pm.

MEDITATION IN FAUNTLEROY: Free weekly Zen sitting/meditation at the chapel at Fauntleroy UCC (9140 California SW), 7 pm-8:30 pm.

MONDAY NIGHT TRIVIA! Three weekly events – 7 and 8 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at Three 9 Lounge (4505 39th SW); 7 pm at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7:30 pm with QuizFix at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW)

MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Live music with The Westside Trio, 8 pm at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW), 21+, no cover.

Have a West Seattle/White Center event to add to our calendar and/or Holiday Guide? Please send info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!