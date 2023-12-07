Another Myers Way encampment cleared

(WSB photo, Wednesday)

For months, the operators of tiny-house village Camp Second Chance (9701 Myers Way; map) have tried to get city help clearing an unauthorized encampment just outside their gates. The area where the encampment was set up had originally been considered a parking area that was unofficially part of CSC, but at some point they were reportedly told it was city right-of-way and that they could not regulate or maintain it. So, over the months, people with tents and RVs set up there; three weeks ago, one of those RVs caught fire. Community groups that do volunteer work at CSC also voiced concerns about the outside-the-fence encampment making it difficult for them to safely access CSC. Finally this week the encampment was cleared (including what remained of the burned RV). CSC manager Joaquin Barnett with camp operator LIHI told the camp’s Community Advisory Committee, “Moving forward, all participants that have vehicles were given parking passes which indicated that are LIHI participants, these parking passes are noticable on the inside of their vehicles, on the front dash board behind the front window.” We didn’t hear about the operation until it was over, so we subsequently asked Lori Baxter, spokesperson for the city’s homelessness response, about what had been done:

On Tuesday, the City’s Unified Care Team (UCT) conducted an encampment resolution near Camp Second Chance along Myers Way. Five vehicles, including one burned-out RV and four abandoned vehicles, were impounded from the site, and crews removed approximately 10,000 pounds of debris. Offers of shelter were made to five individuals who were living unsheltered at the site, resulting in three accepted referrals. UCT coordinated with Camp Second Chance in advance of the site resolution regarding deployment of no-parking signs in front of the tiny house village site. Temporary parking restrictions in effect there from December 1 will remain in place through December 8. The Unified Care Team will continue monitoring this site in an effort to keep it clear of any re-encampments.

If you’re not familiar with the area, this is city property on the west side of Myers Way, south of the Joint Training Facility; the encampment cleared this past summer on mostly state-owned land was on the east side and further north. Camp Second Chance has more than 50 tiny houses and usually is sheltering ~70 people.