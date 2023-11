Thanks for the photos and tips. If you saw that column of black smoke in southeast West Seattle, here’s what was burning:

The reader who sent the photos says this is on Myers Way north of Camp Second Chance. We haven’t been to the scene yet to see how close, but CSC has long been trying to get city help addressing unsanctioned camping outside its site. Four SFD units remain logged to the call; we haven’t heard any word of injuries so far; no medic unit has been sent.