9 for your West Seattle Thursday

(Photo by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

Here are the Thursday highlights from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

PRESCHOOLER STORY TIME: 10:30 am at West Seattle (Admiral) Library (2306 42nd SW).

WEST SEATTLE UKULELE PLAYERS: All levels welcome to this weekly 1 pm gathering. Email westseattleukuleleplayerswsup@gmail.com for an update on where they’re playing today.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room/wine bar at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) open 1 pm-8 pm – stop by if you’re going to the next event, which also is on the campus’s north end!

ASTRA LUMINA: Celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus, starting at 5 pm. Timed tickets and info here.

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room/wine bar open 5-9 pm (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor) – get a bottle of their first-ever sparkling wine for your holiday celebration!

RAPIDRIDE ROAD-WORK QUESTIONS? The H Line construction team will be available for an hour one last time at 5 pm tonight, online or by phone, for Q/A. Our preview explains how to participate.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Meet at Future Primitive Beer Bar (2536 Alki SW) at 6:30 pm for a 3-mile run – more in our calendar listing.

BLUES NIGHT: 6:30-9 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), every Thursday you can listen to the blues.

YOGA, BREATH WORK, GONG BATH, MORE: 7 pm at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska), $35.

Planning something that should be on our calendar and in daily preview lists like this? Email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!