West Seattle, Washington

27 Wednesday

50℉

RapidRide road work questions? Last chance to talk live with H Line construction team

December 27, 2023 12:30 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Transportation | West Seattle news

(November photo by Gill Loring – new turn signal at 26th/Roxbury)

Questions about road work related to the RapidRide H Line, which has continued months after the bus line launched last spring? King County’s project team has held periodic online “office hours” to answer questions, and tomorrow will bring the last one: 5 pm-6 pm Thursday (December 28), via this link (meeting ID: 228 271 1759), also accessible by phone (253-215-8782). The announcement – which was in their final project newsletter – notes that “we are continuing some paving and punch list work.” If you can’t “drop in” during that hour, you can ask a question any time at rapidride@kingcounty.gov.

Share This

1 Reply to "RapidRide road work questions? Last chance to talk live with H Line construction team"

  • Kyle December 27, 2023 (1:38 pm)
    Reply

    Why was no left hand turn pocket to the Delridge community center left for northbound travelers on Delridge? Forces people to drive through the neighborhood around the park or pull a dangerous u-turn.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.