RapidRide road work questions? Last chance to talk live with H Line construction team

(November photo by Gill Loring – new turn signal at 26th/Roxbury)

Questions about road work related to the RapidRide H Line, which has continued months after the bus line launched last spring? King County’s project team has held periodic online “office hours” to answer questions, and tomorrow will bring the last one: 5 pm-6 pm Thursday (December 28), via this link (meeting ID: 228 271 1759), also accessible by phone (253-215-8782). The announcement – which was in their final project newsletter – notes that “we are continuing some paving and punch list work.” If you can’t “drop in” during that hour, you can ask a question any time at rapidride@kingcounty.gov.