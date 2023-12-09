9 for your West Seattle Friday afternoon/evening

(Cormorants, photographed in mid-December by Steve Bender on the Duwamish River at T-107 Park)

The low-key week-between-holidays continues, but you do have some options in the hours ahead:

SCRABBLE CLUB: Play 12:30-1:30 pm at Margie’s Café inside the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room/wine bar on the north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) is open 1 pm-8 pm.

BUSINESS FESTIVAL DURING KWANZAA, DAY 1: 2-7 pm, workshops and vendors at the Washington State Black Legacy Institute (2656 42nd SW), as previewed here. Today’s lineup is on this RSVP page.

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room/wine bar open – wine by the glass or bottle – 5-9 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Viscon’s first-ever sparkling wine is available in time for New Year’s!

ASTRA LUMINA: One more week for the celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus continues tonight, 5 pm. Timed tickets and pricing info here.

LIVE MUSIC AT C & P: Art Frankel performs at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7-9 pm.

SHOWCASE AT THE SPOT: Fridays are Live Artist Showcase nights at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way), 7-10 pm.

LIVE MUSIC AT WEST SEATTLE BREWING: Mercury Black, 8 pm. (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW)

DJ NIGHT AT REVELRY ROOM: Music 9 pm-1 am on Fridays! Tonight’s DJ: Lady Coco. (4547 California SW)

Something to add to our calendar? westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!