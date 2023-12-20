20 notes for your pre-holiday West Seattle Saturday!

(Newest image from SDOT’s West Seattle Junction camera)

Welcome to the long holiday weekend! Another two-part event list – first, the Christmas Eve-Eve happenings, from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

SANTA AT WEST SEATTLE THRIFTWAY: Santa Claus’s traditional pre-Christmas visits to West Seattle Thriftway (4201 SW Morgan; WSB sponsor) conclude, 10 am-1 pm.

THE CHRISTMAS PEOPLE NEED COOKIES: “The Christmas People are once again asking for home-baked cookies for distribution to homeless and other marginalized people in our midst. Home-baked cookies may be brought to West Seattle Coworking, 9030 35th Ave SW, today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.”

WE CAROLERS 3: Busking for monetary donations to West Seattle and White Center Food Banks, 11 am-1 pm on the corner by Cupcake Royale (NE corner of California and Alaska)

POP-UP #1: “The Little Merle reimagined and upcycled jewelry will be available for their last pop-up of 2023. Stop by Swan Dive (4537 California Ave) from 11-6 for last-minute gifts and special stocking stuffers.”

GARY BENSON AT THRIFTWAY: Live holiday music at West Seattle Thriftway (4201 SW Morgan; WSB sponsor) with Gary Benson, 11:30 am-2:30 pm.

POP-UP #2: Cascadia Wicks will be at Future Primitive Alki (2536 Alki SW) noon-4 pm.

GIFT WRAPPING: 1-4 pm at The Discovery Shop, 4535 California Avenue SW:

The Clay Cauldron hosts gift wrapping by donation. We provide the wrapping of your gift purchases, tags and bows included. A percentage of the funds raised will be given to the American Cancer Society for cancer research.

COCOA CRIS CRINGLE: Don’t miss his annual visit to Easy Street Records for “foto fun,” 4-8 pm. $20, kids and pets welcome. (4559 California SW)

ASTRA LUMINA: Celestially inspired light show starts at 5 pm on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus. Admission prices vary – tickets and info here.

‘SNOWED IN’ SOLD OUT: ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor) oresents the closing performance of its holiday show – no tickets left.

*************And these are the non-holiday happenings, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

FREE GROUP RUN: Start your Saturday with this weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW) group run! All levels welcome. Meet at the shop by 8 am.

HEAVILY MEDITATED: Arrive by 8:50 am for community meditation at Move2Center (3618 SW Alaska). Free event.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am in West Seattle, registration required – see full details in our calendar listing.

FAMILY READING TIME: Every Saturday at 11 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2234 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Try the first-ever sparkling wine!

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM CLOSED: The home of West Seattle history is on holiday break.

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY: Tasting room/wine bar open 1-8 pm, north end of South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

BURGERS & BEATS: Saturday night food and music at Revelry Room – burgers start at 6, DJs at 9. (4547 California SW, alley side)

ALL-AGES OPEN MIC: 7-10 pm at The Spot West Seattle (2920 SW Avalon Way)

