BIZNOTE: New local bubbly for holiday celebrations

(Photo courtesy Viscon Cellars)

Drink local! New in time for Christmas dinner and New Year’s toasts, West Seattle’s Viscon Cellars (WSB sponsor) has debuted a sparkling wine. Winemaker Ben Viscon says it’s their first-ever sparkling wine. You can read about it here. It’s available through the Viscon Cellars tasting room/wine bar, which is open 5-9 pm today and 1-6 pm tomorrow (Saturday, December 23rd), 5-9 pm next Thursday and Friday (December 28-29) and 1-6 pm next Saturday (December 30), at 5910 California SW.