13 for your West Seattle Wednesday

Our event list is in two sections today – first, holiday-related happenings, from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide:

HOLIDAY MARKET AT VILLAGE GREEN: Noon-3 pm at Village Green West Seattle (WSB sponsor) – local vendors, free coffee, tours available. (2615 SW Barton)

SILVER SOUNDS HOLIDAY SHOW: 1 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (California/Oregon), “a music-filled parody of the show ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ with West Seattle standing in for Bedford Falls – singalong, jokes, and a “mystery raffle.” Santa too!

CHAMBER PARTY: “Mix, Mingle, & Jingle” with the West Seattle Chamber of Commerce, 6 pm party at The Bridge (6451 California SW). Check to see if tickets are still available.

‘SNOWED IN’: Week 2 begins for the new holiday musical premiering at ArtsWest (4711 California SW; WSB sponsor), 7:30 pm. Get your tickets here.

And here are the non-holiday happenings, mostly from the year-round WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

TODDLER READING TIME: 10:30 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Repair it instead of replacing it! Weekly event, 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

FREE GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for the weekly free group run, 6:15 pm.

TRIVIA x 6: Six places to play tonight. At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) offers trivia … there’s 7 pm trivia at West Seattle Brewing (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW) … 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska) … Trivia starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 8 pm … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

LIVE PIANO MUSIC: Weekly on Wednesday nights, 7 pm at Otter on the Rocks. (4210 SW Admiral Way).

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

BASKETBALL: Two home high-school girls-varsity games tonight, both at 7:30 pm – West Seattle HS hosts Garfield (3000 California SW) and Chief Sealth IHS hosts Lincoln (2600 SW Thistle).

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

