West Seattle, Washington

05 Sunday

51℉

WHALES: Orcas in the area

November 5, 2023 7:42 am
|      2 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | Whales

A large group of orcas is southbound off south Bainbridge Island, Kersti Muul just texted, saying they might be Southern Residents.

Share This

2 Replies to "WHALES: Orcas in the area"

  • Kersti Elisabeth Muul November 5, 2023 (7:45 am)
    Reply

    Eyes on from me kwa mooks, line of sight to mid Blake. West in channel

  • Kersti Elisabeth Muul November 5, 2023 (8:34 am)
    Reply

    Trailers now straight out from Point Williams (Lincoln park) jpod is very spread apart. Milling and fishing in small groupsConfirming Jpod as I’ve seen multiple members

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.