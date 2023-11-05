WHALES: Orcas in the area

A large group of orcas is southbound off south Bainbridge Island, Kersti Muul just texted, saying they might be Southern Residents.
West Seattle, Washington
05 Sunday
A large group of orcas is southbound off south Bainbridge Island, Kersti Muul just texted, saying they might be Southern Residents.
Eyes on from me kwa mooks, line of sight to mid Blake. West in channel
Trailers now straight out from Point Williams (Lincoln park) jpod is very spread apart. Milling and fishing in small groupsConfirming Jpod as I’ve seen multiple members
