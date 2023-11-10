WEST SEATTLE THANKSGIVING: Two turkey giveaways again this year

(WSB photo, WSFB giveaway, November 2022)

If you need help to get a traditional Thanksgiving dinner on the table this year, you have two opportunities next weekend to get a free turkey. Both are happening on Saturday, November 18. Starting at 9 am, Eastridge Church will give away hundreds of turkeys and bags of groceries, at 39th SW and SW Oregon (across from West Seattle Bowl). Starting at 10 am, the West Seattle Food Bank will present its annual turkey-and-food-box giveaway in the north lot at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor). Both are first-come, first-served, while supplies last, and neither requires any ID or proof of need.