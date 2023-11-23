West Seattle Thanksgiving Day 2023 info: Grocery stores, restaurants, coffee, free community dinners, more …

(Fall leaves “hanging on,” photo by Janelle Otterholt)

Happy Thanksgiving! Thanks for being here with us, whether it’s your first visit or thousandth. Here’s information we hope will be helpful on the holiday:

GROCERY STORES OPEN TODAY: This list is in the Thanksgiving section atop our West Seattle Holiday Guide.

COFFEE SHOPS OPEN TODAY: That list – including eight local indies – is also in the Holiday Guide, right next to the grocery-store hours.

RESTAURANTS/BARS OPEN TODAY AND/OR TONIGHT: 13 on the list – see it here.

PRE-TURKEY EXERCISE : Several options in the guide, highlighted by the West Seattle Runner Gobble Gobble Group Run, 8 am from Alki – bring food donations – details here.

WHERE TO FIND A FREE COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING DINNER: Four options this year:

*The Hall at Fauntleroy‘s sit-down community dinner, noon-3 pm. (9131 California SW)

*West Seattle Eagles sitdown community dinner, 2 pm-5 pm (4426 California SW)

*TheHomeSkillit.com‘s Chef Gino is cooking up a free drive-up meal at Delridge P-Patch (5078 25th SW), 4:30-7 pm.

*Admiral Pub, free dinner starting at 5 pm. 21+. (2306 California SW)

WANT TO HELP? You can drop off donations of desserts and/or warm clothing and blankets at The Hall at Fauntleroy, starting at 10 am, same address as above (south end of the historic schoolhouse).

WHAT TO DO AFTER (OR BEFORE) DINNER: The Admiral Theater is open this afternoon/evening – see the movies and showtimes here (2343 California SW).

THANKSGIVING TRANSPORTATION NOTES:

*Metro buses are on the Sunday schedule

*No Water Taxi boat or shuttle service

*Sound Transit light rail and buses, Sunday schedules

*Washington State Ferries‘ Fauntleroy-Vashon-Southworth run is on the weekday 2-boat schedule

*No charge for parking today on city streets in neighborhoods with pay stations

*Traffic cameras: West Seattle-relevant ones here; citywide views are available via this SDOT map

OTHER INFO:

*No trash/recycling/etc. pickup today – Thursday pickups will happen Friday; Friday pickups on Saturday (transfer station is closed today too)

*Seattle Parks‘ holiday closure list (including the West Seattle Golf Course, which is open until 2 pm)

*No Seattle Public Library services today

*USPS holiday

*Banking holiday

Seasonal info for today and beyond is in the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide. We hope you will have a joyful holiday! (And if you see/hear news, please text/call 206-293-6302 – we are thankful for your tips, reader reports, photos, etc., all year long!)