WEST SEATTLE SCHOOLS: Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day @ Denny IMS

Denny International Middle School students walked to the campus together from Westwood Village this morning in commemoration of Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day.

It’s a simple observance in honor of what Ruby herself did on this date 63 years ago – as explained on the official event website, “Six-year-old Ruby Bridges stepped into the history books in 1960 when she integrated William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans, becoming a national icon for the civil-rights movement.”

The students warmed up with hot cocoa in the Galleria after their walk. Ruby Bridges Walk to School Day continues to grow nationwide, with Denny students among the more than 343,000 who participated last year.