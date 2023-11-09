West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: USPS mail truck broken into

November 9, 2023 2:46 pm
The photo and report are from a reader who wanted to be anonymous:

Approximately 11 am (today) the mail truck parked at Raymond and 37th was broken into. Trays of mail loaded onto pick-up truck. Man in nearby truck witnessed and got identification of car and license plate number. Same location whee 2 stolen cars were abandoned November 6-7th.

According to recorded dispatch audio, the license and description checked to a stolen tan GMC Sierra. If you have any information on the break-in/mail theft, the SPD incident # i 23-324534.

