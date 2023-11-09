West Seattle, Washington

09 Thursday

WEST SEATTLE ART: Highland Park’s big blue bird comes home to roost

November 9, 2023 11:56 am
|      5 COMMENTS
 Highland Park | West Seattle news | WS culture/arts

(WSB photos)

It’s installation day for “Where’s the Party? Elevating Nature and Resilience,” the 17-foot-tall Steller’s Jay that’s going up on the southwest corner of Highland Park Way/Holden as the public-art component of SDOT’s safety project at the intersection. Artist Matthew Mazzotta created the x-foot bird, as we first reported a year ago.

Crews will be working on it for another two hours or so; for safety’s sake, spectators are asked to stay away until they’re done (we’ll update). Reminder that next Tuesday, you’ll get a chance to meet the artist – gather at 4 pm November 14th at the corner, and then everyone will walk south to Highland Park Corner Store to chat. The $120,000 project is funded by the longrunning “1 Percent for Art” program, and took wing after three other concepts presented by the city drew tepid community reaction.

5 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE ART: Highland Park's big blue bird comes home to roost"

  • The Vulture November 9, 2023 (12:11 pm)
    Reply

    We must name this bird.

    • The Vulture November 9, 2023 (12:18 pm)
      Reply

      Luke JayWalker

      • W107saa November 9, 2023 (12:29 pm)
        Reply

        😂 much more funny and original than mine!  

    • W107saa November 9, 2023 (12:23 pm)
      Reply

      I vote for Stella or Steve….not very original on my part, but it’s close to the type of bird and an easy name association.🐦

    • Mark N. November 9, 2023 (12:33 pm)
      Reply

      Stellar Jay Hawkins

