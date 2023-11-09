WEST SEATTLE ART: Highland Park’s big blue bird comes home to roost

(WSB photos)

It’s installation day for “Where’s the Party? Elevating Nature and Resilience,” the 17-foot-tall Steller’s Jay that’s going up on the southwest corner of Highland Park Way/Holden as the public-art component of SDOT’s safety project at the intersection. Artist Matthew Mazzotta created the x-foot bird, as we first reported a year ago.

Crews will be working on it for another two hours or so; for safety’s sake, spectators are asked to stay away until they’re done (we’ll update). Reminder that next Tuesday, you’ll get a chance to meet the artist – gather at 4 pm November 14th at the corner, and then everyone will walk south to Highland Park Corner Store to chat. The $120,000 project is funded by the longrunning “1 Percent for Art” program, and took wing after three other concepts presented by the city drew tepid community reaction.