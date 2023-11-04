UPDATE: Two cars abandoned after crashing on West Seattle Bridge ramp to 99

(Screengrab from SDOT camera)

2:08 AM: Police are at the scene of a two-car crash on the eastbound West Seattle Bridge offramp to 99. One car flipped. They don’t know who was driving either car because everybody got out and left in another vehicle. The two were racing, according to at least one 911 caller. One car is a white 2016 Kia Soul, not (yet) reported stolen (police are going to the Alki address where it’s registered to see); the other was only described as a rental with Florida plates and extensive ignition damage. Tow trucks have been called for both. Until they’re cleared, the ramp is inaccessible.

2:31 AM: The officer who went to check with the Soul’s owner just reported back to dispatch that it was indeed a not-yet-reported stolen car. (It’s the car that flipped.)