TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Tuesday. begins with ‘freezing fog advisory’

6:03 AM: That frost-covered side street (seen in Gatewood an hour after sunup on Monday) might be replicated this morning, so drive, ride, and walk carefully on this cold Tuesday, November 28th. We in fact are under a “freezing fog advisory” alert from the National Weather Service until 10 am. After that, we’re expecting another mostly sunny day, high in the mid-40s. Sunrise today is at 7:32 am; sunset, 4:21 pm.

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro – Regular schedule today; check advisories here.

Water Taxi – Regular schedule today.

Washington State Ferries – 2-boat service on the Triangle Route. Check alerts for changes, and use Vessel Watch to see where your ferry is.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – another route across the river:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander:

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on Twitter/X shows whether the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

If you see trouble on the bridges/streets/paths/bay, please text or call us (when you can do that safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if applicable). Thank you!