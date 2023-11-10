TRAFFIC, TRANSIT, WEATHER: Friday notes with Veterans Day changes

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Friday, November 10th. Most government offices and schools are observing Veterans Day today, but not everyone is off, so we’re proceeding with the usual transportation info as well as a few holiday changes.

WEATHER AND SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Chance of showers, then rain, breezy, , high in the low 50s. Sunrise today is at 7:07 am; sunset, 4:39 pm.

VETERANS DAY CHANGES

No Water Taxi service today or Saturday, except for a special schedule this afternoon/evening intended for Sounders FC playoff match-goers.

If you’ll be driving to a part of the city with paid street parking, note that the “parking holiday” – no charge – is TOMORROW, not today.

OTHER TRANSIT TODAY

Metro – Regular schedule today despite the holiday observance; check advisories here.

Sound Transit is on regular weekday service too.

Washington State Ferries – The usual 2-boat service on the Triangle Route. Check alerts for changes, and use Vessel Watch to see where your ferry is.

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Henderson), cameras are also at Delridge/Genesee, Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Orchard, and Delridge/Oregon.

High Bridge – the main camera:

High Bridge – the view from its southwest end (when SDOT points the 35th/Avalon/Fauntleroy camera that way):

Low Bridge:

1st Ave. S. Bridge – southeastern route across the river:

Highway 99: – northbound side at Lander:

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: See all working traffic cams citywide here, most with video options; West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras are on this WSB page.

BRIDGE INFO: The @SDOTBridges feed on Twitter/X shows whether the city’s movable bridges are opening for vessel traffic.

