The list for your West Seattle Wednesday

WARM CLOTHES FOR DINNER DISTRIBUTION: Donations requested for The Hall at Fauntleroy‘s free Thanksgiving dinner – gently used warm clothing, and new blankets and socks. You can drop items off today in the hallway bin at the Fauntleroy Schoolhouse‘s main entrance next door (9131 California SW), or bring them to The Hall starting at 10 Thanksgiving morning.

TODDLER READING TIME: 10:30 am at Paper Boat Booksellers (6040 California SW).

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Broken? Don’t replace – repair! Weekly event, 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

FREE GROUP RUN: Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for the weekly free group run, 6:15 pm.

TRIVIA x 6: Six places to play tonight. At 6 pm, Locust Cider (2820 Alki SW) offers trivia … there’s 7 pm trivia at West Seattle Brewing (4415 Fauntleroy Way SW) … 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska) … Trivia starts at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 8 pm … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW).

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

LIVE PIANO MUSIC: Weekly on Wednesday nights, 7 pm at Otter on the Rocks. (4210 SW Admiral Way).

MUSIC BINGO: Play weekly at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: 7:30 pm signups @ West Seattle’s longest-running open mic – no cover to watch. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

