The list for your West Seattle Tuesday

(This morning’s fog – photo by James Bratsanos)

Here’s what’s up for the rest of today:

EX-DUMAR SUBSTATION = HOUSING? The Seattle City Council Public Safety and Human Services Committee meeting previewed here yesterday is under way right now – you can watch live via Seattle Channel.

COFFEE, TEA, RESOURCE INFO: Monthly 10-11 am event at Neighborhood House High Point (6400 Sylvan Way SW).

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm at the Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

SO THIS IS SENIOR LIVING? Village Green West Seattle (2615 SW Barton; WSB sponsor) hosts a discussion including other senior-living facility/program reps, 5-7 pm, so you can get your questions answered in one stop. RSVP info is in our calendar listing.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration continues at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t have your own.

(Monday moonrise photo by Mike Burns)

LEARN ASL: Free class, 6 pm at West Seattle Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (4001 44th SW) – info’s in our calendar listing.

SCRABBLE NIGHT: 6-10 pm, you can play Scrabble at The Missing Piece (9456 35th SW).

FREE TRACK RUN: Run with friends old and new on these long nights! Meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for this free weekly run at 6:15 pm.

THE CLAY CAULDRON: 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance or drop in to work on your project(s).

SING! Singers have an open invitation to join the Seattle Metropolitan Singers – “all treble voices welcome” – just attend one of their rehearsals, Tuesdays 7-9 pm at Senior Center of West Seattle (4217 SW Oregon).

TRIVIA X 4: Four places to play Tuesday nights – 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW); also, 7:30 and 8:30 pm Sporcle Pub Quiz at The Lodge (4209 SW Alaska).

BELLE OF THE BALLS BINGO: Play bingo with Cookie Couture at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW), 8 pm. Free, all ages!

You can look ahead any time via our event calendar – if you have something to add to it (or to our Holiday Guide), please email the info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!