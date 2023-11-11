West Seattle, Washington

SURVEY: Questions for you, from Westside HEY Coalition

November 11, 2023 2:27 pm
The Westside HEY Coalition has a few questions for you, if you haven’t already answered the survey they launched in late summer:

Please take the time to fill out our 2023 Community Survey. This survey provides our Coalition with important information to help us prevent youth substance use. The survey takes about 5-10 minutes. If you would like more information on our coalition, please contact Donna Kelly at dmkelly@seattleschools.org

ONLINE SURVEY ENGLISH
surveymonkey.com/r/KIWEEN2023

ONLINE SURVEY SPANISH
es.surveymonkey.com/r/KIWESP2023

