Remembering Kathryn A. Wells, 1947-2023

Family and friends are remembering Kathryn Wells and sharing this with the community:

Born on February 5, 1947, Kathryn Anne Wells (née Schnabel), 76, of Seattle, passed away on October 19, 2023.

Kathryn is survived by her twin brother Tom, older brother Lawrence, two loving sons Sean and Casey, and grandchildren Cassidy, Riley, and Adam. Nana leaves behind a legacy of love, kindness, and compassion.

Born and raised in Los Angeles, California, Kathryn graduated from Palisades High School in 1965. She had a passion for literature, music, and art, and for many years expressed herself through drawing and painting. She was kind and supportive in her relationships with family and friends, gentle and steadfast in her love for animals, and gracious and humble when enduring pain and disability.

A private memorial service will be held for her immediate family members. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly requests donations to be made in her name to the Seattle Humane Society.

Kathryn will be deeply missed and fondly remembered by all who were privileged to know her. May her soul rest in eternal peace.