READER REPORT: Hit-run driver leaves one clue behind

The report and photo are from Beth:

I’m hoping the WSB community can help identify a hit and run car/driver.

Last night our houseguest’s car was hit around 9 pm by a hit and run driver.

We heard the loud noise but didn’t know what it was until this morning when we looked outside.

They hit the front of the car and the rear view mirror of our guest’s car and left the casing for their own rear view mirror behind.

Please be on the lookout for a vehicle (likely an SUV or minivan) with driver’s-side damage in the front and missing the casing for the driver’s rear-view mirror.

We live in the Genesee neighborhood on a street without a lot of through traffic so I’m hoping the car is seen nearby.

Police report number pending.

Please email if seen: hitandrunwestseattle@gmail.com