More Seattle Parks restrooms to stay open through winter in West Seattle

(WSB file photo, 57th/Alki restrooms)

Seattle Parks has started the process of turning off water fountains and closing some park restrooms for the winter. But this year, more of the latter will remain open – Parks says it’s on track “to make all 129 public restrooms available for year-round use by the end of 2028.” As part of that, crews have “winterized” eight more park-restroom facilities, three of which are in West Seattle and marked by asterisks in the list below of all West Seattle park restrooms that SPR says will stay open this winter:

ALKI BEACH 57TH AVE SW RESTROOM

ALKI BEACH 63RD AVE SW RESTROOM

ALKI BEACH BATHHOUSE RESTROOM

ARMENI BOAT RAMP RESTROOM

CAMP LONG WEST RESTROOM

E.C. HUGHES PLAYGROUND*

HIAWATHA COMMUNITY CENTER RESTROOM

LINCOLN PARK BEACH RESTROOM

LINCOLN PARK COLMAN POOL RESTROOM

LINCOLN PARK WADING POOL SHELTERHOUSE RESTROOM

SEACREST PARK RESTROOM

WESTCREST PARK NORTH*

WEST SEATTLE STADIUM NORTH STANDS (Limited use for events/programs)

WEST SEATTLE STADIUM SOUTH STANDS

Though only three restroom facilities are identified as newly winterized, we note the West Seattle list is almost twice as long as last year’s. Meantime. SPR’s announcement adds, “While we strive to keep these restrooms open for the winter, there may be times when we must close them for repair or due to extreme low temperatures.” If you happen onto a Parks restroom – or other facility – in need of repairs/maintenance, the 24/7 hotline is 206-684-7250. The reopening process will start in March.