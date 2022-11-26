Looking for a Seattle Parks restroom that’s not ‘closed until spring’?

That’s the newest Seattle Parks restroom building (aka “comfort station”) in West Seattle, and it’s also one that Parks plans to keep open through the winter. The department is wrapping up its fall/winter closure of most restroom buildings and drinking fountains, but published a citywide list of which outdoor-accessible restrooms it’s planning to keep open. Here’s the West Seattle list:

Alki Beach 63rd

Alki Beach 57th (shown above)

Alki Beach (Bathhouse)

Don Armeni Boat Ramp

Hiawatha

Lincoln Park (Beach)

Riverview Playfield

Seacrest Park

Parks currently has 129 restrooms around the city and says it’s hoping to have all in year-round use by the end of the next Park District funding cycle in 2028.