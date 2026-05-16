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CONGRATULATIONS! Chief Sealth IHS baseball headed to state tournament for second consecutive year

May 16, 2026 3:38 pm
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 |   West Seattle news | WS & Sports

3:38 PM: Thanks to Mel for the video (recorded by Bryson) and report – at Steve Cox Memorial Park, in the Metro League District 2 tournament, Chief Sealth International High School just beat Cedarcrest, 11-6, winning second place and a slot at the state 2A tournament! Mel reports that the Seahawks led the whole game; Cedarcrest scored 6 in the bottom of the 4th, bringing the score to 9-6 Sealth; they scored insurance runs on the way to their 11-6 victory. The state tournament starts one week from today in Bellingham.

3:51 PM: Of note, Sealth also went to state last year after finishing second place at districts – and at the time, head coach Ernest Policarpio said it was the Seahawks’ first trip to state in 40 years!

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