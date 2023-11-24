FROM THE HOLIDAY GUIDE: 11 West Seattle Santa photo ops, tomorrow and beyond

(WSB photo: Santa roaming in The Junction last year)

We’ve made the list and checked it twice – and it’s likely to grow – but for now, from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide, here are 11 Santa photo ops in West Seattle, starting tomorrow!

SANTA PHOTOS IN ADMIRAL, NOVEMBER 25: Alki Bike and Board (WSB sponsor) hosts Santa for your DIY pics, noon-3 pm. (2606 California SW)

SANTA PHOTOS AND PANCAKES, DECEMBER 2: Santa photos are part of what you’ll find at the Kiwanis Club of West Seattle pancake breakfast, 7 am-11 am December 2nd at Alki Masonic Center (40th/Edmunds) – details in our calendar listing.

SANTA PAWS, DECEMBER 2: Pet photos with Santa at Windermere West Seattle (4526 California SW), 10 am-noon.

SELFIES WITH SANTA, DECEMBER 2: The West Seattle Junction Association offers Selfies with Santa from 12 pm – 3 pm in the Holiday Room at 4210 SW Oregon St. (lower level of the Senior Center of West Seattle)

SANTA AT OUNCES, DECEMBER 2: Bring the kid(s) to Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW) 2-5 pm for free photos with Santa Claus.

SANTA PHOTOS AT HIGHLAND PARK CORNER STORE, DECEMBER 3: 11 am-2 pm:

Santa is making a stop at Highland Park Corner Store! Sunday, December 3rd he’ll be here to spread good cheer and take photos with your pets (kids of all ages welcome as well!). For a $25 donation, you’ll get access to a digital library of photos taken by Erika Smith Photography. Proceeds from the photos support Forgotten Dogs Rescue. Happy Howl-idays!

(7789 Highland Park Way SW)

SANTA PHOTOS WITH GAIL ANN, DECEMBER 12-13: Two dates during Gail Ann Photography‘s holiday run at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse have limited Santa availability – book ASAP.

SANTA ON THE STREET, DECEMBER 14: Look for Santa roaming The Junction during the December West Seattle Art Walk, 5-8 pm.

SANTA AT WEST SEATTLE REALTY, DECEMBER 14: Santa Claus is expected at West Seattle Realty (2715 California SW; WSB sponsor) during Art Walk, 5-8 pm.

SANTA AND GRINCH PHOTO FUNDRAISER, DECEMBER 15-16: Photos to raise money for West Seattle-based nonprofit Stephanie’s Lifeline, 4-7 pm each day at The Blu Grouse. (9839 17th SW)

SANTA PICS AT LADY JAYE, DECEMBER 19: Santa photos will be part of the annual Lady Jaye Meat Market, 4-8 pm December 19. (4523 California SW)

Know of others? Email us soon as you can so we can add to the list! westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!