ELECTION 2023: Results update is in, hampered by powder scare

The second set of King County general-election results is in – but it didn’t add much to the totals in our local races; the elections team lost time today because of a powder scare – here’s how they explained it:

This morning, King County Elections received a piece of mail that contained white powder. The envelope was immediately isolated, the facility evacuated, and 911 was called. Law enforcement and HAZMAT teams arrived quickly to assess the situation. The piece of concerning mail arrived in our mailroom, on the first floor, in our administrative suite. All ballots remained secured on the ballot processing floor and were monitored by both security cameras and livestreamed webcams viewable on the King County Elections website. This situation kept Elections staff out of the building and away from processing ballots for approximately three hours. After the mailroom was cleared and cleaned by HAZMAT, staff returned to work and processing resumed for the day.

In all, the new results only add 20,000 ballots countywide, only several hundred in City Council District 1, which is at the same margin as last night:

SEATTLE CITY COUNCIL DISTRICT 1

Maren Costa – 7,265 – 40.91%

Rob Saka – 10,393 – 58.53%

For the closest race in our area, County Council District 8, close to 2,000 more ballots have been counted, and the gap is wider than last night, more than a point and a half:

KING COUNTY COUNCIL DISTRICT 8

Teresa Mosqueda – 17,224 – 50.68%

Sofia Aragon – 16,612 – 48.88%

Find the full set of updated results here. Next update is due out by 4 pm tomorrow.