ELECTION 2023: Seattle City Council District 1

Tonight’s biggest race in our area is for the City Council District 1 seat that Lisa Herbold is leaving after two terms, representing a newly expanded area including not only West Seattle and South Park, but also Georgetown and south-downtown neighborhoods. In the first and only round of results to be released tonight, here’s where the race stands:

Rob Saka 58.6%

Maren Costa 40.7%

In the other council races, the three incumbents that are running for re-election – Tammy Morales, Andrew Lewis, and Dan Strauss – are all trailing their challengers.