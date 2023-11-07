West Seattle, Washington

07 Tuesday

ELECTION 2023: Seattle City Council District 1

November 7, 2023 8:26 pm
|      8 COMMENTS
 West Seattle news | West Seattle politics

Tonight’s biggest race in our area is for the City Council District 1 seat that Lisa Herbold is leaving after two terms, representing a newly expanded area including not only West Seattle and South Park, but also Georgetown and south-downtown neighborhoods. In the first and only round of results to be released tonight, here’s where the race stands:

Rob Saka 58.6%
Maren Costa 40.7%

In the other council races, the three incumbents that are running for re-election – Tammy Morales, Andrew Lewis, and Dan Strauss – are all trailing their challengers.

8 Replies to "ELECTION 2023: Seattle City Council District 1"

  • Voter November 7, 2023 (8:29 pm)
    I hope Rob Saka’s lead holds.

    • G November 7, 2023 (8:37 pm)
      He personally knocked on my door.   Had a chance to talk to him and I heard common sense.   Agree with all his policies are a we will see but common sense isn’t that common.    He got my vote 

    • 1994 November 7, 2023 (8:49 pm)
      I agree with VOTER! 

  • Del November 7, 2023 (8:43 pm)
    Saka has my vote! 

  • JunctionResident November 7, 2023 (8:49 pm)
    Go Rob!!!

  • Finally November 7, 2023 (8:50 pm)
    Saka winning and all other incumbents losing is proof that Seattleites are finally fed up with purse snatchings, smashed windows, stolen cars, local biz armed robberies, road rage, and random acts of violence. Get it Saka! Won’t be an easy mess to clean up but at least you’re aware of the problem and aren’t afraid to tackle it.

  • Marina November 7, 2023 (8:54 pm)
    Awesome sauce. For once, my vote counts. Pretty optimistic, but it still feels like rooting for the Mariners. 

  • WS Guy November 7, 2023 (8:55 pm)
    They’re throwing the bums out!  Who would have thought the Seattle electorate could find some sense and flush the activists that trashed the city.

