Driver hits pole at California/Manning

(Texted photo)

Thanks to everyone who’s sent photos of that scene outside 3622 California SW this morning. The crash happened around 4:30 am; Theresa tells us what she saw:

I was awakened by a crash, and then screaming, and loud arguing. A sedan crashed into the light pole at mid block 3622 California, in front of Manning Place Apartments, and the Barber Shop. The pole stopped the car from hitting the building, but car is up on the sidewalk diagonally. Two men got out of the car and ran away. A bicylist convinced the young men to come back. One came back, then eventually, the other. Not clear who was driving, but one of the young men. I know first aid, so I ran down and helped the girl stay still and talked to her. She said she hurt her legs and her teeth hurt.

Listening to audio from the dispatch and response, SFD was called to treat her; Theresa says she was taken away in an ambulance. City Light also was called. Theresa says a new pole’s been delivered, but the car hasn’t yet been removed.

Since the wrecked car is a Hyundai Elantra, you might wonder about its status. So far from recorded incident audio we’ve learned that it had not been reported as stolen but its plates were expired and registered to someone in SeaTac. But that’s where the audio trail has ended, so we probably won’t be able to access further info from police until tomorrow.