COUNTDOWN: Two nights until West Seattle’s first Christmas tree lighting of the season!

(WSB file photo)

A weekend full of holiday options is approaching – and it starts with the lighting of our city’s highest-elevation Christmas tree, first tree lighting of the season in West Seattle. The tall tree outside Our Lady of Guadalupe (35th/Myrtle) starts shining this Friday (December 1) during OLG’s Light Up the Night community event – a short and festive gathering that includes singalongs and a food drive. Myrtle is blocked off between the tree and Walmesley Center (where you can place food donations in the sleigh at the entry, and shop a Holiday Gift Fair too). Bonus: Cookies and cocoa for all. Just be there by 7 pm to enjoy the sights and sounds!

P.S. If you’re wondering about the “highest-elevation Christmas tree” description – Seattle’s peak elevation, 520′, is right across 35th SW at Myrtle Reservoir Park.