BIZNOTES: Opening day for Shug’s Mini, closing day for Westwood Staples

Two updates:

OPENING DAY FOR SHUG’S MINI: The sibling shop to Shug’s Soda Fountain in Pike Place Market is finally officially open at 3800 California SW, as of less than an hour ago. Above are West Seattle-residing Shug’s proprietors Colleen Wilkie and Paul Dormann. They plan to be open noon-9 pm Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays for starters.

We took photos of the Shug’s Mini menu – ice cream here, beverages here. They’re still awaiting their liquor license so the adult beverages aren’t available just yet.

CLOSING DAY AT STAPLES IN WESTWOOD: As first reported here last month, this is the final day for the Westwood Village Staples Store.

We went in to ask; they’re open until 6 pm but as you’d expect, there’s not much left (they’ve been having a 75% off clearance sale). Two-thirds of the store is already roped off and dismantling is under way – even the webpage is gone. No official word yet what’s next for the space (or for that matter the similarly sized ex-Bed Bath and Beyond to the west).