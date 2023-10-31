YOU CAN HELP: ‘Plant a forest’ at local parks during Green Seattle Day

Thanks to Lincoln Park forest steward Lisa McGinty for sending word of Green Seattle Day volunteering opportunities on Saturday – LP is just one of the West Seattle options (in addition to others around the city):

PLANT A FOREST AND GROW COMMUNITY! Green Seattle Day (Nov 4) is part of Seattle Forest Week and one of Seattle’s busiest days for planting native trees and plants in our beautiful parks and green spaces.

We are so grateful for all who registered for the Green Seattle Day at Lincoln Park event and I encourage others to consider joining efforts at another of our city’s beautiful parks and green spaces, like the Daybreak Star Community Planting Event!

There are 21 planting/restoration events happening on Green Seattle Day. You can find the official GSD list and registration links here: 2023 Green Seattle Day Events