WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police investigating possibly linked street robbery, gas-station holdup attempt

5:50 PM: Police are responding right now to the Admiral Safeway gas station after a report of an attempted robbery. According to dispatch, the caller reported at least two would-be robbers, one described as a white man in his early 20s with a black ski mask, the other a Black man his 20s driving a car described as a dark blue Hyundai Elantra with a dent on the driver-side door, no plates, last seen headed eastbound on Admiral after a staff member “chased them away.”

6:11 PM: Officers investigating that incident mentioned that it sounded like an “earlier robbery.” The call log now shows a “purse snatch” investigated about 15 minutes earlier in the 4100 block of California SW. We’ll be working to get details on that.

8:30 PM: Per commenters and archived police-radio audio, the purse-snatch robbery happened by Tram’s Salon, and was reported to involve two men, one in a ski mask, who grabbed the victim’s purse, briefly dragged her, then got away in a black Kia, no plates.